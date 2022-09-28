Shilpa Shetty dances with an injured leg on Falguni Pathak’s Vasaladi song: My current favourite

Shilpa Shetty’s love for dance is no secret. On any occasion, she is seen showing her moves. During Ganpati visarjan time also, she danced sitting in a wheelchair. The actress has injured her one leg and has been struggling hard. She was injured during the shooting for or Rohit Shetty’s Amazon series Indian Police Force. The series also stars Sidharth Malhotra. With this both, the actors will be making their digital debut. Coming back to Shilpa, the actress has shared a video on her Instagram and revealed her current favourite song.

In the video, she is seen dancing to Falguni Pathak’s Vasaladi song. The song is currently the most watched. She is seen wearing a blue colour kaftan paired with a white colour palazzo. She has left her hair open and is seen dancing her heart out. Her caption reads, “It’s the season to be Gujarati! Dancing (even if it’s on one leg) on my current favourite song by the Queen of Dandiya @falgunipathak12 #Navratri #garba #Day3 #Vasaldi #festivalsofindia #reelsviral #ColorOfTheDay #blue.” Fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.