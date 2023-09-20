Shilpa Shetty dances with full zeal to the dhol beats as she bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; watch VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most interesting actresses in Bollywood. Following the tradition, each year she makes sure to welcome Lord Ganesha home for Ganesh Chaturthi and celebrate the auspicious day with full energy. Post this, after a day and a half, Shetty also properly conducts Bappa's Visarjan, following traditions and rituals. This year also wasn't any different.

Shilpa Shetty grooves to the beats of the dhol at Ganpati Visarjan

Today, the former Big Brother winner was seen dancing and enjoying herself on the beats of the dhol during the Ganpati Visarjan outside her house. Shilpa wore a light pink traditional Marathi saree for the occasion. She was also accompanied by her younger sister Shamita Shetty as they bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa after the celebration. The Shetty sisters were surrounded by several fans outside their house.

Check out the video:

Shilpa Shetty's family twinned in yellow on Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Baazigar actress took to Instagram to share a lovely family picture from the celebration. In it, the entire family is twinning in yellow dresses. While Shilpa chose a traditional light yellow and off-white saree, her husband Raj Kundra and their son opted for traditional light yellow kurta pajamas. Their daughter Samisha was also dressed in a nice yellow attire. The actress wrote in the caption: "Ganpati Bappa Moriya Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all Sukhee Bhava #celebration #gratitude #happiness #love #prayer"

Raj Kundra returned to Instagram after two years

Today, Raj Kundra also returned to Instagram after a two-year-long hiatus. He shared a video from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in his house and wrote, "Jai Shri Ganesh HE’S BACK! All well wishers your love makes me stronger, haters your hate makes me unstoppable! Karma is efficient I am just being patient Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #Ganpati #family #gratitude #karma #life #blessings"

Workwise, Shilpa is gearing up for the release of the slice-of-life comedy-drama Sukhee which will release on September 22. The film is helmed by Sonal Joshi and stars Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhry, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal. Apart from that, she is also working on the Kannada film KD - The Devil and Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force.

