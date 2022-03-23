Shilpa Shetty & daughter Samisha twin and win hearts in their tie & dye airport looks; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is a well-known actress and one of the most stylish mommies in the tinsel town. She is frequently photographed with her son and daughter in the city and often make the headlines. Her and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, Samisha via surrogacy. The actress often posts images of herself and her daughter on social media, which draws a lot of attention. Just today, Shilpa shared an adorable clip with baby Samisha as they flew to her next work destination for the actress’ upcoming movie, Sukhee.

In the video that Shilpa shared on her Instagram stories, the mother-daughter duo could be seen having a gala time in the airplane. Both were twinning in adorable baby pink tie & dye outfits. Yep, the cuteness was just too much for us to handle! Samisha was seated cozily on top of her mommy as she played with Shilpa’s necklace. Mommy Shilpa, in turn, made funny faces and asked Samisha in a baby voice, “Where are we going?” To this, Samisha adorably said, “aeroplane’ in her very cute accent. Along with the clip, Shilpa wrote, “Going Aeroplaneeee #twinning #tiedue #sukheediaries.

Check Shilpa's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shilpa Shetty is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Sukhee and she is often seen sharing pics from the sets which often leaves the fans excited about the project. The film is being directed by Sonal Joshi and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikha Sharma. Besides, she is also seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent season 9, along with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty soaks in Vitamin D on her Sunday date with the sun ahead of Sukhee shoot; PIC