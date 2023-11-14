Shilpa Shetty, daughter Samisha twin in denim-on-denim outfits at airport; WATCH actress’ fun banter with paps

Actress Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The lovebirds were relishing their marital bliss when they became parents to their children Viaan and Samisha.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the airport with little Samisha. In matching denim-on-denim looks, the mother-daughter duo is totally stealing the show. The actress engaged in playful back-and-forth with the paparazzi. Watch the video inside.

Shilpa Shetty and daughter Samisha twinned in matching outfits as they were spotted at Mumbai airport this morning, capping off the Diwali festivities in style. The Life In A... Metro actress slayed in coordinating looks with her adorable mini-me, turning heads with their festive fashion as they made their way through the terminal.

While Shilpa was seen wearing a blue denim coat with a white top underneath and a pair of blue denim bottoms, the actress oozed class. She rounded off her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a white tote bag, and a golden neckpiece.

Samisha too was seen in a similar outfit as her mother as she wore a blue denim jacket, with a white t-shirt and blue denim lowers. For her hair, she was seen with two buns and an adorable pink-colored bow. It is safe to say that the mother-daughter duo’s style game is setting some serious goals.

Notably, as the paparazzi followed her at the airport, she was seen telling them, “Tum log naa stress dete ho yaar (You all give me stress).”

Watch the video right here.

Work front of Shilpa Shetty

The actress was recently seen in the film Sukhee, a slice of life film, which released in September this year. Also starring Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani and more, the Sonal Joshi directorial was appreciated by many.

Sukhee's journey is at the heart of the film. Though ambitious, she marries and becomes a homemaker. But years later, her passion calls her. At a crossroads, Sukhee boldly steps forward, leaving domestic life behind for a monumental transition that will alter her course.

During an interview with ETimes earlier, Shetty had discussed her work in depth and noted that she is not inclined towards taking up ‘too much work’ at the moment as she wants her children, Samisha and Viaan, to be her focus. She also highlighted how she will now choose projects on the basis of quality over quantity. “You’ll see less but great stuff,” said the actress.

