Shilpa Shetty deciphers what ‘love in our heart’ means with THIS quote; See

On Wednesday, actor Shilpa Shetty, took to social media to share yet another cryptic quote amidst the ongoing adult film case file against husband Raj Kundra. Sharing a quote by ‘Maya Angelou’, the Khiladi star attempted to decipher what love in one’s heart actually means. Her night reading also urges one to care about others.

In the recent past, the actor has been using her social media platform to share wisdom amongst her Instagram family. The latest quote shared by her reads, “If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded. It is easy to fall in love, harder simply to love. When we fall in love, we desire love in return. When we simply love, we give ourselves freely. We become our best selves when we love in this way.”

Read the entire quote below:

Prior to this, Shilpa also indicated that she is ‘recovering’ in another post that stated, “We’ve all heard that suffering makes us stronger that we learn from our difficulties. This may be true, but not in the simple way we might think. Difficult times don’t make us better; working through difficult times does. Suffering can force us to draw on strengths we never knew we had. Discovering these hidden strengths can then help us cope should difficult times come again. I hate bat times as much as anyone does, but I know I’m strong enough to get through them and recover from them.”

In an unfortunate turn of events, Raj Kundra was previously arrested in an alleged adult film case racket. He was reportedly deemed as the ‘key conspirator’ in production and distribution of adult films via digital applications. After remaining in judicial custody for about a month, the businessman was granted bail by the court. Amidst this, Shilpa Shetty also released her official statement on the matter urging fans to give her privacy.

