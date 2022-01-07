Shilpa Shetty documents love for her kids in this adorable post; See Pic

Exuding positive vibes over the internet, Shilpa Shetty on Friday took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with her kids Viaan and Shamisha. The actress also shared that she wants to make a note of the biggest and the littlest blessings that life has given her and the things she is grateful for. With this, the ‘Dhadkan’ star is also kick-starting a series, in which she will be expressing gratitude for the blessings in her life. She initiated it by being thankful for her kids.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the ‘Hungama 2’ star shared a picture that showcases the pages of a diary. The left page puts on display a beautiful sketch of a mother hugging a baby, and on the right, we see a note that read, “Grateful for Cuddles for my little ones.” The second snap of the post is a picture of Shilpa as she smilingly hugs her kids Shamisha and Viaan. The photograph sees Shilpa dressed in a white v neck top and grey yoga pants while Kiaan and Shamisha are seen wearing white tie-dye T-shirts.

Check the post here:

The photo sees the two reciprocating the love they are receiving from her mom,by hugging her back. Summarising the post, the 46-year-old actress wrote in the caption, “The last two years have been a roller coaster ride for all of us. This year, I want to make a note of the biggest and the littlest blessings life gives me that I am grateful for. “

She added, “Starting this series with the most priceless blessing of my life: cuddles with my little ones. Forever grateful for the two halves of my heart.” The post over the photo-sharing platform is a testimony to the love that the actress has for her kids.