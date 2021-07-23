Shilpa Shetty doesn't want Hungama 2 to suffer due to Raj Kundra case; Requests fans to watch the film

Actress has penned an appeal to her fans to watch Hungama 2 that releases today amid the ongoing investigation regarding her husband Raj Kundra's case. The actress has been in the headlines on Friday as her house was also raided by the Crime Branch officials owing to her husband's arrest. Amid this, Shilpa's film Hungama 2 is releasing today on Disney+Hotstar. Ahead of the film's release at 7:30 Pm on Friday, Shilpa urged everyone to watch the film.

Taking to Twitter, Shilpa shared a poster featuring the actors in the film. With it, she wrote, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.” Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever!" Further, appealing to everyone, Shilpa wrote, "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

The post regarding Hungama 2 marks Shilpa's second post amid the ongoing controversy around Raj Kundra and his case. Earlier, the actress had shared a note on her Instagram story about overcoming challenges and it went viral on social media. The comedy film marks Shilpa's return to films after a long time and it also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, Pranitha Shubhash, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film has been in the news lately after Shilpa's husband's Raj Kundra was arrested due to an alleged pornographic content creation case.

Recently, the film's producer Ratan Jain also had spoken to News18 and said that the case related to Raj Kundra will not impact the film. He had told the news channel that it is Shilpa's husband who was booked in a case and not her. He claimed that Shilpa did all her work related to the film as an artist and even the investigation agency has not found any role of the actress in the matter. Hence, Ratan Jain said that it should not hamper the film. He said, "It is sad that people are dragging her name when she has nothing to do with it." Hungama 2 is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain; Chetan Jain and Armaan Ventures.

