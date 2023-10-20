Shilpa Shetty doesn’t want to do ‘too much work’; says fans will see ‘less but great stuff’

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are doting parents to their two children- son Viaan, and daughter Samisha. The actress loves sharing adorable pictures from their family vacation, and often posts glimpses from her day-to-day life with her kids. Shilpa, who was last seen in the film Sukhee, recently said that she doesn’t want to do too much work, and will only do projects that are worthy of her time. She also added that she wants to focus on her kids Samisha and Viaan.

Shilpa Shetty says she doesn’t want to do too much work

Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar, completed thirty years in the film industry this year. She was recently seen in Sonal Joshi's directorial Sukhee, which received mixed reviews. Now, while speaking with ETimes, the actress said that going forth, she only wants to do interesting projects.

“The gamut of movie making has changed. With OTT and the influx of actors and content, the film industry is thinking twice before making a theatrical release. I need to see what direction I want to take,” said Shilpa. She further said that as an actor, anything that excites her will set the ball rolling. However, she added that she doesn’t want to do ‘too much work’ and that she wants to concentrate on her kids Samisha and Viaan.

Shilpa said that whatever she takes up next, will have to be worth her time, and it’s a conscious decision she is making from this year onward. “You’ll see less but great stuff,” she said.

Shilpa Shetty on her and Raj Kundra spending time with their children

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty talked about how she and Raj Kundra want to give their children the best. “We go on long holidays where there's a lot of quality time. Hum log dinner karte hain unke saath, breakfast bhi karte hain. (We have dinner and breakfast with them). So maybe because Raj and I are very middle class and we've had that kind of middle-class upbringing, we want to give the best to our children. Because we have the luxury to do that,” said Shilpa.

ALSO READ: UT 69 Trailer Launch: Raj Kundra spills Shilpa Shetty threw 'flying chappal' at him for THIS reason