Shilpa Shetty drops inside PICS from Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira’s Christmas-themed birthday bash

Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira Chopra turned a year older on December 9. Several Bollywood celebs came to celebrate the little one's 8th birthday. Shilpa Shetty came with her daughter Samisha and shared inside pictures from the Christmas-themed birthday bash.

In April 2014, Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra at a private Bengali ceremony in Italy. A year later, they were blessed with a daughter, Adira Chopra. As the little one turned eight on December 9, the celebrity couple hosted a party. Shilpa Shetty, who attended the bash with her daughter Samisha, shared some inside photos from the starry affair.

Minutes ago, Sukhee actress Shilpa posted a picture where she can be seen hugging the 'best party thrower' Rani. While Shetty wore a pair of comfy denim and a tee, the Mardaani actress looked ravishing in a red lace dress and red hairband.

In the next picture, the two actresses posed with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. The venue was beautifully lit, with many fairy lights surrounding a giant Christmas tree. The big bells, a toy train, and many games made for a perfect party for the kids.

In the third image, the Dhadkan actress embraced her daughter and posed with Santa Claus, his Elf, and helpers beside a giant snowman.

Shilpa's daughter was having a gala time which is why she wasn't in a mood to leave the party. The way she hugs the snowman with a grumpy face says it all.

Apart from Shilpa, other Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Tusshar Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sunidhi Chauhan, and others came with their kids to the Yash Raj Studios.

Shilpa Shetty and Rani Mukerji’s work front

After a career hiatus, Rani made a comeback with the legal drama film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, which was received well by audiences. As for Shilpa, she was last seen in the comedy-drama movie Sukhee along with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral. She will also be making an extended cameo appearance in the upcoming Kannada-language action movie KD-The Devil.

