Shilpa Shetty drops love-filled video for Raj Kundra on 14th anniversary; latter says, 'You still looking WOW'

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra stand out as one of Bollywood's deeply connected couples, continuously expressing their affection even after more than a decade of marriage. Commemorating their 14th wedding anniversary, they delighted their fans by sharing heartfelt videos, offering a glimpse into their enduring love and bond.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on November 22. In the spirit of joy, they shared heartwarming videos on their Instagram accounts, expressing love and gratitude towards each other. Shilpa posted a slideshow, captioning it with a sweet message, "14 years. Love you infinity, my Cookie. You are MY happy place @onlyrajkundra #Anniversary #gratitude #togetherness #husbandlove." Check out Shilpa's post below:

Raj contributed his own flair to the anniversary celebration, sharing a lively video and playfully captioning it with, "14 years and you still just looking like a WOW! Happy 14th Anniversary @theshilpashetty #Blessed #Wife #Angel #Love." Take a look: