Shilpa Shetty drops yet another inspirational post on 'Faith' amid husband Raj Kundra's arrest

and Raj Kundra have been in the news ever since the businessman got arrested for allegedly creating and producing pornographic content on mobile applications. Currently, Raj is in judicial custody. Recently, Shilpa broke her silence on her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the porn racket case. Last week, she resumed her work commitments and returned to the shoot of her dance reality show. Shilpa has been sharing motivational quotes and messages ever since Raj’s arrest. The actress is trying her best to remain positive. Now, on Monday, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared yet another inspirational post on ‘Faith’.

The actress posted a picture from a book talking about faith: “What we need is not the will to believe, but the wish to find out”. Earlier this morning, Shilpa also posted a video of herself performing Yoga and penned a positive note along with it. Her post was also related to the thing she turns to at a 'low or high point' in her life.

Take a look:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video of working out in her garden. With it, Shilpa penned a caption and expressed that no matter what happens, she turns to Yoga in her life to stay positive. A part of her caption reads as, "Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life!"~Whether it’s a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced."