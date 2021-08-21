Shilpa Shetty embodies strength like ‘woman determined to rise’ in her latest post amid Raj Kundra's arrest

Actress has sent a strong message in her latest post that is about the strength of a woman. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared her look from her latest shoot and penned, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise." The limelight has been on Shilpa amid Raj Kundra's arrest in the matter pertaining to the pornography case. The businessman has been in custody since July 19. Shilpa, who had been staying away from social media amid the case on Raj, returned to work recently.

Sharing the photos from her shoot look in a blue saree, Shilpa penned a strong caption. The actress is on the judges panel of a TV show Super Dancer Chapter 4 and after her husband, Raj Kundra was arrested, Shilpa had taken a break from the shoot. However, after a break of a few weeks, Shilpa has now resumed shooting and was snapped on the sets a few days back. Her co-judge Anurag Basu also had spoken recently in a chat and claimed that he and the team of the dance show were missing Shilpa on the sets. He had said, "We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us."

Take a look:

Amid the proceedings of Raj Kundra's case, Shilpa had previously commented on the entire fiasco and released a statement on the issue via her social media handle. Shilpa had urged everyone to respect the privacy of her family in her statement and also had mentioned that she has faith in the judiciary. Part of her statement post Raj's arrest read as, " I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!."

The promos from the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 have shown that the actress is back in full form and is back to praising the little kids in her signature style. On the other hand, talking about Raj Kundra, the businessman recently got interim relief in the adult film racket case from Bombay High Court. His anticipatory bail application hearing date is scheduled for August 25, 2021 as the interim relief from Bombay HC.

