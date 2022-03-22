Shilpa Shetty emphasises the importance of fitness in her latest post: Swasth raho, mast raho

Shilpa Shetty is now making the most of her shoot days in Punjab. Shilpa had announced her next project, Sukhee, last month, and shortly after, she travelled to Patiala to begin filming. Now, she treats her fans everyday with some Sukhee BTS. Today, she uploaded a video where she could be seen working out event amidst her busy shooting schedule. She also emphasised the importance of staying fit whatever you do.

In the clip, we could see Shilpa in her house in a beautiful kurti as she religiously performed some exercises. Along with the clip, she penned down an insightful message where she talked about some of the exercises that she performed and how they are helpful. Shilpa finally ended her caption on a fun and inspirational note. She wrote, "A day packed with commitments should never deter us from sparing some time for fitness. In the midst of a 14-hour shift, I try my best to make the most of my time in between shots. So, I squeezed in some reps of the Free Squats, a few stretches, and Natrajasana (before I was called in, of course). Practicing the Natrajasana strengthens the shoulder, back, arms, and legs. It regulates the digestive system; and is great for stretching the body including hands, thighs, legs, waist, & abdomen. The Free Squats help in strengthening the lower body musculature; strengthens quadriceps, glutes, lower back, & abdominals. Moreover, it also helps in strengthening the muscles, tendons, & ligaments; while improving mobility in the hip, knee, and ankle joint."

Check Shilpa Shetty's post HERE

She also added, “I’ve got to get back to work now, but do make sure to squeeze in some time for your health & fitness today, even if it means to just concentrate on your breath for 10 mins, my InstaFam! Swasth raho, mast raho!”

