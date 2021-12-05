Shilpa Shetty encourages people to laugh, believes humour can get everyone through difficult times

On Saturday night, Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share the importance of ‘wit’ in one’s life. According to the Dhadkan star, humour can get help everyone to get through difficult times. Sharing a quote by Mark Van Doren, Shilpa Shetty preached that ‘wit’ can help people turn bad things into amusing stories.

The story shared by her read, “Wit is the only wall between us and the dark. Without humour - without the ability to make fun of ourselves and the situations we find ourselves in - the world would be a very bleak place. With a twist of irony we can turn the bad things that happen to us into amusing stories. And as we tell and retell these stories, we remind ourselves that we can bear almost anything that life can throw at us.”

Take a look at it here:

This comes just a day after Shilpa Shetty used another quote to describe what real beauty actually means. The thoughtful insight by Shilpa suggested that beauty is not just as a ‘youthful glow’ but it is something that comes from experience, knowledge and wisdom. “You can only perceive real beauty in a person as they get older. Youth has its own special appeal. Young eyes are bright, young skin is taut and dewy, young bodies are limber and quick. But beauty - real beauty -requires something that youth does not have. Beauty is not simply a youthful glow or collection of attractive features. It may, in fact, be just the opposite. Real beauty blooms from the soil of experience, knowledge, and wisdom. It is more a reflection of inner attitudes than a physical image in a mirror,” she shared.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Currently, she’s also seen judging the reality TV show India’s Got Talent alongside Indian rap sensation Badshah and veteran actor Kirron Kher.

ALSO READ| What is real beauty? Shilpa Shetty shares a ‘priceless’ answer