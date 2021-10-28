Shilpa Shetty ends the night with a quote on ‘living in the moment’ & it will leave you inspired

Lately, Shilpa Shetty has been quite active on social media. The actress keeps on sharing little sneak-peeks into her personal and professional lives that keep her many fans entertained and engaged. She also posts several motivational and thoughtful quotes on Instagram stories every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Shilpa posted a picture of a quote by Buddha, which emphasizes the importance of ‘living in the moment’ and it’s thought-provoking, to say the least.

If you follow Shilpa on social media, you must know that she often shares pictures of inspirational quotes and passages on Instagram stories. Ever since husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest in the alleged porn racket case, the actress has turned to words for comfort and style. Tonight too, Shilpa shared one such quote on living in the present moment by Buddha. It read, “The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, not to worry about the future, or not to anticipate troubles, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly.”

The quote is followed by two passages along the same lines before ending with an affirmation that reads, “I will enjoy this moment, just as it is. I will live in this moment, just as it is.” Sharing the picture of the passage, Shilpa added a gif that said, “Live…in the now”.

Take a look:

Recently, Shilpa put up pictures from her quick getaway to Alibaug on her Instagram stories. The actress seemed to enjoy her time amid nature as she spent her time in a resort. She was also seen cruising.

In other news, Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra had recently filed a defamation suit of Rs. 50 crores against actress Sherlyn Chopra after the latter filed a police complaint against the couple alleging sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Sherlyn shared her reply to the defamation suit with the court, and cited it as "a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice". The official statement further stated that the suit “is used as a tool that can enable the accused to turn the tables and make a culprit out of a victim.”

