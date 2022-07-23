Shilpa Shetty enjoys her Friday night with mouth-watering dessert; Check

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular and talented actresses of the tinsel town. Shilpa's charming and bubbly personality is adored by her fans and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms via her motivational and Yoga videos. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram too and every now and then, she treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures, videos, etc., leaving fans swooning over her... She also loves sweet dishes and her latest Instagram story stands as proof.

The Dhadkan actress shared a video of her in which she is seen drooling over the dessert and making funny expressions as she uncovers a piece of cake. Shilpa can be seen wearing a black outfit in the photo. She also loves to spend time with her family and friends and often goes out with them for lunch dates, vacations or dinner dates and recently went on a lunch date with her sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty and friend Rajiv Adatia. The 47-year-old actress shared a photo on social media from their lunch date. In the photo, Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous in a white loose-fit top and pastel green short skirt. She paired it with white sports shoes and hoop earrings. Shamita Shetty sported a beige jumpsuit. Rajiv sported a black sweatshirt set.

Have a look at Shilpa’s post:

Talking about her work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer. The actress recently revealed that her son Viaan is the only reason she is doing the film. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son is a huge a fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show, than her.

The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.