Shilpa Shetty enjoys a sweet delight during her London vacay; See PIC

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress is currently vacationing in London with her family including husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, and kids Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa's charming, bubbly personality is adored by everyone and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms. She is also super active on her Instagram and every now and then, she shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the Dhadkan actress shared a beautiful photo, in which she can be seen enjoying a sweet delight as she savoured a piece of cake. She shared the post in the stories section of Instagram. Shilpa can be seen wearing a neutral-toned outfit in the photo.

Check Shilpa Shetty's post here:

To note, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and others celebrated Sunanda Shetty's birthday in London. Shilpa had baked a cake for her mother and they had an intimate party too. The actress had given the glimpse on her official Instagram handle.

Talking about her work front, Shilpa Shetty is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end.

Earlier, in an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son Viaan Raj is a huge fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show than her. "I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, 'mumma you have to do it for me'. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son)."

