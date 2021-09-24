Shilpa Shetty epitomises elegance in vibrant look, flaunts her charming smile in new PHOTO

After being the headlines recently amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings, is back with a new post on Friday. The actress, who is also a part of the judges’ panel of a dance reality show, shared a lovely photo in a traditional look of the day for her shoot. Shilpa has been busy with her shoots for the show and often, she shares her stylish photos on social media. Keeping up with the ritual, on Friday, Shilpa mesmerised everyone with her elegance in a new look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a photo in a gorgeous lehenga as she posed. Sharing it, she wrote, "Elegance is not about being noticed, it’s about being remembered.”- Giorgio Armani." In the photo, Shilpa is seen clad in a vibrant colourful lehenga skirt with patches of embroidery all over it and a pink sequinned blouse. The actress teamed it up with silver chunky jewellery and matched her makeup and hair to complete the desi look for the day.

Take a look:

As soon as Shilpa shared the post, fans began showering her with compliments in the comments. A fan wrote, "Gorgeous." Another wrote, "beautiful." A fan wrote, "So Prettyyy."

Meanwhile, Shilpa's first post after Raj Kundra was released from jail this week had taken over the internet. In that post, Shilpa had shared a quote about 'rising' after a fall and it went viral on social media. The actress has been busy with her shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4 over the past few months. After taking a short break amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings initially, the actress had gone back to shoot the show.

