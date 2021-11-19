Shilpa Shetty finds solace in deciphering the real meaning of ‘friendship’ in a cryptic post

On Thursday night, actor Shilpa Shetty once again took to social media to share yet another cryptic quote online among her Instagram fans. This time the Dhadkan actor’s late-night reading was all about ‘friendship’. Shilpa Shetty truly believes that friends are the greatest blessings in one’s life.

The quote shared by her read, “A true friend is the greatest of all the blessings and that which we take the least care to acquire. We don’t typically set out to make a friend the same way we set out to get a job or win the attention of someone we’re attracted to. Friends just seem to happen. We work or play together, discover that we share things in common, and gradually friendship grows. Or we face some hardship or misfortune together, and a friendship arises through mutual support.”

Read the entire quote below:

This comes just a day after Shilpa Shetty revealed that she is a magnet for miracles. According to the Dhadkan star, believing in miracles can help one enjoy ‘everyday life’. Sharing a quote by Anton Chekov, the actor previously preached, “We shall find peace. We shall hear angels. We shall see the sky sparkling with diamonds. Whatever our faith, a belief in miracles helps us enjoy everyday life. Miracles can be as ordinary - and wonderful - as a drop of rain, the birth of a child, or a moment of quiet. I live amid miracles.”

These quotes come amidst the actor’s name has cropped in a fraud case. Speaking of the FIR, Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra are apparently been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case. The Dhadkan star has also released her official statement on the matter via Instagram.

