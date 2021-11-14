Shilpa Shetty on FIR against her & Raj Kundra: ‘It pains me to see that my name is dragged so loosely'

Today came as a big shock for Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra as reports of an FIR being filed against the couple came out. Apparently, the two have been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case. Along with them, an FIR has also been filed against Fashion TV MS Kashiff Khan for cheating and breach of contract by Pune youth Yash Barai at Mumbai Police Bandra Police Station. Notably, the FIR has been lodged under several sections. The incident allegedly took place in July 2014. Well, now Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to react strongly to this news and express her side of the story.