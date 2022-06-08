Shilpa Shetty gets a birthday surprise from Nikamma co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley at her house; PICS

Shilpa Shetty has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, she is celebrating her 47th birthday today. On her special day, the Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar actress has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends on social media. Interestingly, Shilpa, who is gearing up for the release of Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, was seen celebrating her birthday with her co-stars at her residence. In fact, a huge crowd of fans were also gathered outside Shilpa’s residence to wish her on her special day.

In the pics, Shilpa made a statement in a stylish white coloured outfit which she had paired with a pair of stylish white coloured sandals. On the other hand, Shirley made a statement in her golden and white tie-dye printed outfit while Abhimanyu looked dapper in his black t-shirt, red jacket and denims. Shilpa’s mother was also spotted during the celebrations. Interestingly, Abhimanyu and Shirley were also seen grooving with the actress. Besides, Shilpa was also seen posing with fans who had come to wish her.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s birthday celebrations:

Earlier, Shilpa’s sister Shamita had shared a beautiful post for the Baazigar actress and posted a video featuring throwback pics from their happy moments together. She wrote, “Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together by sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love. Thank you for being my mentor, my sister, my friend”. Besides, Shamita had also sent a big hug to Shilpa on her special day.

Also Read: Happy Shilpa Shetty Birthday: Shamita Shetty wishes her Munki and shares a cute throwback video

