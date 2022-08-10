Shilpa Shetty gets injured on Indian Police Force sets, says ‘dua mein yaad rakhiyega’; PIC

Shilpa Shetty has unfortunately suffered an injury while shooting on the sets of Indian Police Force. Earlier today, the actress took to her social media space to inform her fans, friends, and followers about the same. Shilpa, who is always known to be energetic and high-spirited braved a smile this time around too while she posed for the photo from the hospital. Have you seen the picture yet?

Shilpa Shetty injures herself on Indian Police Force sets

A few hours back, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram space and shared a picture from the hospital. The Baazigar actress was seen seated on a wheelchair while her left leg was in a plaster. Nonetheless, she sported a bright smile and even posed with the victory sign for the photo. Sharing the picture, she wrote a caption explaining her situation. It read, “They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!” I took it literally (laughing with tears emoji, tongue out emoji, face palm emoji).Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega (folded hands emoji, offering namaaz emoji) Prayers always work (smiley with halo emoji) With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra (red heart emoji) (nazar emoji) (stars emoji).”

As soon as she shared the picture, B’Town celebs and fans poured in ‘get-well-soon’ comments and love.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut cop web series Indian Police Force. She will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Recently, she had also shared a video from the sets which showcased Sidharth and her in action, while Rohit Shetty shot them.

Apart from this, Shilpa also has Sukhee in the pipeline. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.

