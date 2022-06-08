Shilpa Shetty gets a love-soaked birthday wish from Raj Kundra as he returns to social media; PIC

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Nikamma, celebrates her 47th birthday today and fans and friends have flooded social media with sweet birthday wishes. Now, her husband-businessman Raj Kundra also made sure to shower birthday love on his ladylove in the sweetest possible way on his Twitter handle. This also marks Raj's return to social media after a year, he was arrested in an alleged pornography case last year.

Raj shared a fun throwback picture with Shilpa and captioned it: "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate. Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi." Soon after, many fans poured immense love for the duo in the comments. A user wrote: "Such an awwdorbale couple!" While another user wrote: "This is so sweeet!!"

Check out Raj Kundra's birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty:

Earlier today, Shilpa's sister-actress Shamita Shetty also shared an adorable video on her social media handle. “Happy birthday my Munki. In childhood we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship. We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad. And no matter what there has always been love. Thankyou for being my mentor, my sister, my friend. I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u soooooo much …big tight huggie," wrote Shamita.

Meanwhile, Shilpa gifted herself a plush vanity van as a gift to herself on her 47th birthday. On the work front, she will star next in Sukhee with Amit Sadh. It is said to be a women-centric film. The actress also has Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty gifts herself a swanky vanity van with a yoga deck on her 47th birthday; PHOTOS