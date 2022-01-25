Shilpa Shetty gets relief in the 2007 obscenity case involving kissing Richard Gere

Actor Shilpa Shetty is discharged in the obscenity case which was filed against her after Hollywood actor Richard Gere publicly hugged and kissed her during a promotional event in Rajasthan. The incident took place back in April 15, 2007 post which citizens in large numbers protested in many cities including Varanasi, Bhopal, Kanpur, Delhi and Mumbai. On April 26, 2007, an Indian court in Rajasthan issued a warrant for Shilpa and Gere’s arrest. However, later a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court subsequently suspended the arrest warrants.

Now, Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan has reportedly claimed that Shilpa Shetty cleared her position shortly after the incident took place. Moroever, the Magistrate was satisfied that the charges against Shetty were ‘groundless’. After carefully viewing all the documents presented, the Court then discharged Shilpa from the alleged offence.

“Not a single element of any of the alleged offence is being satisfied in the complaint. Moreover, none of the papers annexed with the final report discloses act of present accused so as to bring her within the purview of Section 34 of IPC (common intention),” the order observed. Speaking of the alleged case, the accused were booked under the IPC sections 292, 293 294 (Obscenity) and some sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. While the original complaint was issued in Rajasthan, Shilpa Shetty filed a plea to transfer her cases to Mumbai. It was in 2017, when the Supreme Court granted permission to Shetty’s petition.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. She will next feature alongside Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. Currently, she is also judging the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.

ALSO READ| Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals the first thing she does on sets, continues with her 'gratitude' series; PICS