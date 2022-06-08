Shilpa Shetty gifts herself a swanky vanity van with a yoga deck on her 47th birthday; PHOTOS

Shilpa Shetty celebrates her 47th birthday today and wishes are flowing in all quarters. She is known as one of the most loved actresses. The actress sure knows how to pamper herself as she gifted herself a plush vanity van. Shilpa is the only actress with a one-of-a-kind vanity van. It also sports her initials ‘SSK’ on the front and also has a kitchen section for the Rishtey actress. The plush van also features a yoga deck on top of the vanity.

Talking about the vanity, a source revealed, “Shilpa has gifted herself brand new vanity van with a kitchenette, hair wash station, and most importantly, a yoga deck! Fitness is very important to her and she wants to ensure that even when she is on the move, she can practice yoga within the comforts of her own vanity van.”

Check out the PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the 2021 film, Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. It is an official remake of the 2017 Telugu film titled MCA – Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani. Helmed by Heropanti director, Sabbir Khan. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 17 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G in lead roles alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.

Next, she will also be seen as the lead in her next women-centric film Sukhee with Amit Sadh. Apart from this, the Dhadkan actress will make her web debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force, joining as the first female cop in his Cop universe. She will appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

