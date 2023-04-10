Shilpa Shetty gives a peak into daughter Samisha's new jungle-themed bedroom and it is too cute to be missed

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is quite active on social media, has shared a glimpse of her daughter Samisha's newly renovated room. On Monday afternoon, Shilpa took to her Instagram story and shared a video with her fans. The actress is often seen keeping her fans updated about her whereabouts. Samisha got a jungle-themed room with shades of blue, pink and white.

Shilpa Shetty shares a video of Samisha's new room

In the video, the pink, blue and white walls are seen painted with several animals including an elephant and a giraffe as well as butterflies. It also has a bunk bed with Samisha's favourite Peppa Pig soft toys. The room also has a cozy balcony that gives a view of lush greenery outside. Shilpa shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Can't thank you enough my darling #MinalChopra for helping me put together Samisha's new room. It's perfect." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Shilpa also posted an adorable video of Samisha and Viaan on the occasion of Siblings Day. In the video, Samisha is seen taking care of her big brother. Along with the video, the actress penned a heartfelt note. Her post read, "Siblings are the best… even if they punch you in the head, they still ice the bump. On Sibling’s Day (and every day), there’s nothing more motivating for me than seeing these two halves of my heart together. How are you spending the day with your arch nemesis-cum-partner in crime-cum-confidante-cum-advisor-cum-best friend-cum-cheerleader-cum-tattletale… (the list is really long)? Love you, my Tunki @shamitashetty_official, can’t live without you."

Work front

Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's series, Indian Police Force. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

