Shilpa Shetty gives a glimpse of her birthday celebration; Pens a heartwarming thank you note for the wishes

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her 46th birthday. In an Instagram post, she shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration and wrote a wonderful thank you note for all the wishes.

Bollywood actress and fitness icon celebrated her 46th birthday. The actress who has been a part of several films and shows on television enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Shilpa received wishes from her near and dear ones including husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty. Many fans and followers took to the comment section on Shlipa’s handle and wished the ultra-glamorous as she turned a year old. Shilpa even received a wonderful surprise from the team of her popular dance reality show called ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ and she cut a lovely cake with the team.

Recently, Shilpa shared a boomerang video on her handle where she gave a glimpse of her auspicious birthday celebration. In the video, Shilpa is surrounded by some seemingly delicious cakes that are huge. There is a wonderful celebration and more importantly a celebratory mood where she is cutting her cake. In the caption, Shilpa thanked her fans and everybody else who wished her. She wrote, “I’m filled with gratitude, and overwhelmed with all the love & blessings that you’ve showered on me today! Thank you so much for all your messages, calls, cakes, & flowers; and for making my birthday so special every year...Sending a biiiiggggg huggg and lots of good vibes your way...With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Shilpa will be gracing the silver screen yet again after nearly a decade with Abhimanyu Desai and Shirley Setia starrer ‘Nikamma’. She is also playing a crucial part in Priyandarshan’s sequel to the 2003 comedy called ‘Hungama 2’ which is led by Meezan Jaffrey and Paresh Rawal.

