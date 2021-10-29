Shilpa Shetty goes ‘waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam’ when a fan asks to reveal her favourite song

Shilpa Shetty is one of the actresses who is quite active on social media. She always entertains her fans and followers with her day to day activities and keeps them updated about whatever she is up to. Be it her workout videos, Yoga videos or Sunday binge videos she always motivates her fans for a healthy living. Well, we all know that the actress was going through a tough time in her life recently, despite this she has always managed to face the crowd with a smile. Recently, she held a Q&A session with fans and got candid about her favourite song and that gives a hint of her current life situation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shilpa Shetty started a Q&A session with fans. In that, one of the fans asked her to reveal her favourite song. Well, the actress shared the lyrics of the song and replied, “waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam, tum rahe na tum, hum rahe na hum.” It is known to the world that Shilpa was going through a really tough time amidst the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. Ever since he has come out of custody, he has hardly come out. Although, Shilpa has become active on social media once again and is spotted in the city quite often.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently gave a sizzling performance on the finale of her dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The winner trophy was lifted by contestant Florina Gogoi who was mentored by choreographer Tusshar Shetty. Shilpa also recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the film Hungama 2.