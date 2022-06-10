Shilpa Shetty got a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar without even auditioning; Actress reveals

Shilpa Shetty is an actress who has won hearts with her beauty and acting prowess. She has been in the industry for around three decades and has won hearts with her versatility. From making her debut with the 1993 release Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan to now looking forward to the release of Nikamma, Shilpa has certainly come a long way in her career and it has been a treat to watch on the big screen. Interestingly, the Life in a... Metro actress took a trip down the memory lane and got candid about her debut film Baazigar.

During her interview with Mashable India, Shilpa revealed that she got the role of Seema Chopra without giving any audition for Baazigar. Yes! You read it right. Talking about it, Shilpa revealed that she was initially signed in for a film by Dilip Naik. “ Wo picture to bani nahi, but venus walo se mujhe phone aaya. Us waqt screen papers bahut famous hua karte the. It was a film papers that used to go to every film production house and all the people that are affiliated with the industry. Wahan pe mera announcement hua, ‘Introducing Shilpa Shetty’ and I got a call from Ratan ji, Abbas Bhai and Mastan Bhai met me. I didn’t even audition. They said, ‘Ye hai role, aap karogi? It is a remake of a film called A Kiss Before Dying’. I said, ‘But I will not kiss’… that was the first thing I said to Abbas Bhai. And he said, ‘Nahi nahi aapko koi kissing karni nahi hai, aapko ye role play karna hai’. I was like ‘Great, Shah Rukh Khan ke opposite, why not?’ That was my first tryst with the industry and after that, it’s all history”.

Well, Shilpa got a lot of appreciation for her performance in Baazigar and went on to feature in movies like The Gambler, Chote Sarkar, Insaaf, Dhadkan, Rishtey, Garv: Pride & Honour, etc. Meanwhile, Shilpa’s action-comedy Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia is set to release on June 17. Besides, she has also wrapped the shooting of her movie Sukhee.

