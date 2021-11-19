Shilpa Shetty grooves with birthday boy Badshah, hops onto viral Jugnu trend as a surprise; WATCH

Jugnu challenge has taken over the Insta reel-world. And now, after Anushka Sharma and other Btown celebs, Shilpa Shetty has hopped on to this trend! Just recently, Shilpa made headlines with a fun trendy reel she made on Instagram. It seems like Shilpa is slowly getting a taste of the Insta influencer life - and we are here for it! This time around, she posted a reel on the ‘Jugnu’ tune with the man who gave birth to Jugnu, Badshah. What made the reel all the more special is that she posted it on Badshah’s birthday. The reel is stylish and fun with a tinge (read: A LOT!) of pink, and you will love.

In the reel, the duo of the ‘Baazigar’ star and the ‘Garmi’ singer can be seen dancing graciously to the extremely catchy and upbeat song. While Badshah is in a casual black outfit with a red jacket thrown on and his statement sunglasses, Shilpa is in a bright pink slit dress. Her attire is sure to make your jaws drop and she carries it effortlessly. With each gorgeous appearance she makes, she only proves what an ageless beauty she is.

Watch the reel here.



The actress wished Badshah in the reel with a quirky caption, “Jugni dancing with the birthday Jugnu…Itna talent hona toh banta hai”. The two are set to judge the popular show ‘India’s Got Talent’ alongside Kiran Kher.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty marked her return in the film Hungama 2 alongside Meezaan Jafri and Paresh Rawal after a 13-year break.

