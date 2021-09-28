Shilpa Shetty, her 'baby girl' Samisha ace the 'Twinning and winning' game with the cutest video; WATCH

Actress has been dropping adorable glimpses with her kids Samisha and Viaan Raj Kundra over the past few days on social media. And on Tuesday, she kept up with the same and dropped another cute video with daughter Samisha and left netizens in awe. The mother-daughter duo could be seen twinning in the same attire in the adorable video and the cute glimpses in the same tugged at the heartstrings of fans. Shilpa is seen playing with her baby girl in the video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the cute video with Samisha and wrote, "Spot the difference. Twinning and winning with my baby girl, Samisha." Shilpa and Samisha can be seen in a printed pink outfit in the video. While Shilpa is seen wearing a headband of a particular pattern, her daughter Samisha was seen sporting the same accessory in a different print. The cute video evoked a strong reaction from not just fans but even celebs. Saba Ali Khan and Abhimanyu Dassani were all hearts for Shilpa and Samisha's video.

Take a look:

Shilpa had recently shared a video in which Samisha was seen joining the actress while praying to Lord Ganesha at home. The cute antics of the little girl had won the hearts of netizens. Previously too, Shilpa and Samisha have donned similar outfits and their Twinning game has won hearts.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been in the headlines since last week when Raj Kundra was released from jail on bail in the adult films racket case. The actress has been busy with the shoot of her dance reality show. She is often spotted while heading out for the shoot of the same in the city.

