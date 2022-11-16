Shilpa Shetty irritated with paps: Muh me ghuskar photo loge kya? WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is one of the favorite stars of the paparazzi. She is often spotted out in the city and the shutterbugs never leave a chance to capture her in their lenses. Shilpa is also generally quite friendly with them, greets everyone with a warm smile, and often makes sure they get good clicks of her. But today seemed to be a bit different. The actress like always was spotted in the city and even greeted the paparazzi nicely but later looked a bit irritated and her reaction is what grabbed all the limelight. Shilpa Shetty getting irritated on the paparazzi

In the video, we can see Shilpa Shetty dressed in nice silver blingy jumpers that she paired with a black crop top as she was snapped in the city. She left her hair open, carried a grey tote bag and paired black round sunglasses. When she came out and saw the paps, she initially posed in a fun way and smiled. Later when she reached her car and the paps were still behind her asking her to pose, she looked irritated and said, ‘mu me ghus ke photo loge kya?’ Check out the video:

Shilpa Shetty work front Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Shetty will make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series 'Indian Police Force', wherein she will appear alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. As of date, she is the judge of the popular dance reality show ‘Super Dancer’ and has a huge fan following for the same.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrives at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash wearing mysterious headgear; WATCH