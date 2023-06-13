Shilpa Shetty is a sight to behold as she flaunts her toned midriff in a monokini; See PIC

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. She often slays with her fashion game and never fails to leave her fans stunned with her style. The Dhadkan actress is a diva and recently made her comeback on the silver screen. She enjoyed a massive fan following back in the 90s and continues to rule the hearts of the fans even today. We all know that the actress is a firm promoter of Yoga and often shares pictures and videos of her doing Yoga. She is currently vacationing in Tuscany and today she broke the internet with her picture in a monokini.

Shilpa Shetty shares a picture in a Monokini

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning picture of her by the pool in a monokini. She can be seen wearing a multi-colored monokini that had cuts on both her sides near the waist. The actress flaunted her toned mid-riff as she lifted her hand in style and posed for the camera. Although she is standing amidst a gorgeous view but we bet no one will be able to look beyond her. Sharing this picture, Shilpa wrote, “Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters. This place is divine , also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years ,hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently celebrated her birthday in London. While speaking to Hindustan Times recently, Shilpa spilled beans on her birthday plans. She revealed, "People know me. I end up going to parties because being in the industry, I have so many friends, toh parties mein mooh dikhana padhta hai. I literally unwind with my kids, reading them a story, I have my dinner by seven. That’s me. I don’t want to have a party, I have no plans. My family might have some plans for my birthday, nothing more than that. It’s going to be a simple celebration."

On the work front, Shilpa will be soon seen in Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra.

