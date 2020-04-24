Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra dance to a Punjabi song

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra showed off some Punjabi dance moves in their new video.

The couple are killing time during lockdown with some happy dancing, going by their latest TikTok video that has them dancing to a catchy tune. "If you're happy and you know it.. just Balle Balle," read the caption.

Dancing isn't their only fitness secret.

Shilpa recently opened up about the workout schedule she and her family follow.

"I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan (Shilpa's son) a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don't have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together... stays together!" Shilpa wrote, sharing a glimpse of her workout session with Raj, and their son Viaan.

"Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it's not fun for him, he's not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around," she added in the social media post.

Also Read Shilpa Shetty Kundra believes in family workout sessions

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×