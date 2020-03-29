Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra take up Drake's 'Flip the Switch Challenge' during the lockdown

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra pull off Drake's 'Flip the Switch Challenge' amidst lockdown.

Kundra and husband Raj Kundra are keeping themselves busy during the 21 days lockdown. While many of us are get bored at home, Shilpa and hubby Raj are making full use of their quarantine to try out something fun each day. Lately, we saw Shilpa and Raj bake a cake with their son Viaan, clap together during the #5baje5minute event, workout together, celebrate their daughter Samisha's 40 days and so much more.

After seeing Shilpa and Raj having so much fun, here comes another video of them where they take up Drake's Flip the Switchy Challenge and ace it like a pro! The video begins with Shilpa grooving in a black dress and oh my! she looks gorgeous. As the actress keeps us hooked on to her moves, Raj stands beside her in smart denim.

Check out the video:

Next, we see an incredible role reversal! In the first half, Shilpa keeps our glued to the screens with her crisp moves and now we see her holding the phone, as she stands dressed in an all denim ensemble. On the other hand, Raj Kundra steals the show as he puts on a wig and imitates Shilpa's dance moves wearing that same black dress. We can't deny that the duo is having quite a lot of fun during their free time and their baby girl Samisha's arrival could be the reason behind it.

What do you think? Take the challenge and share your videos.

