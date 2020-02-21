Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl via surrogacy name her ‘Samisha’; See FIRST PHOTO

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra became proud parents of a baby girl and named her as Samisha Shetty Kundra. Shilpa shared the first picture of the little angel and announced her name on social media.

Friday began on a happy note for Kundra and Raj Kundra as they announced the arrival of their baby girl via surrogacy. Not just this, Shilpa shared the first photo of her baby girl and named her 'Samisha.' Shilpa and Raj’s baby girl was born on 15th February 2020. This is Shilpa and Raj's second child after Viaan Raj Kundra. Sharing the news, Shilpa was stoked and elated to welcome her second child to the family and Viaan’s baby sister to the family.

Shilpa and Raj named her ‘Samisha’. Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have” and ‘Misha’ is Russian stands for “someone like God”. The news surely brought cheer in Shilpa, Raj and Viaan’s life as they were ecstatic to welcome a junior ‘SSK’ in the house. Shilpa’s first child, Viaan was born on May 21, 2012 and often, the actress shares photos with him on social media too. Now, with Samisha’s birth via surrogacy, Raj and Shilpa have become parents for the second time.

Sharing the photo of her new born angel holding onto her finger, the Hungama 2 actress was on cloud nine. She wrote, “| Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah | Our prayers have been answered with a miracle...With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Samisha Shetty Kundra Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”.You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings Ecstatic parents Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra.”

Check it out:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More