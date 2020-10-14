Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids goodbye to Manali as she wraps up the shoot of Hungama 2; See PHOTOS

The star cast of Hungama 2 resumed shooting for the comedy-drama a few days back in Manali. Now, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has completed her portion of the shoot.

A few days earlier, the star cast of Hungama 2 jetted off to Manali for their shooting schedule. Kundra was among the first ones to give a glimpse of the movie sets on social media. The actress has also shared numerous other pictures from the beautiful location in the past few days. And now, finally, the stunning diva has completed the shoot for the movie. Shilpa has announced the same through a few posts on her Instagram handle.

In the first two pictures, the actress is seen posing in front of some picturesque locations while she bids goodbye to Manali. In yet another picture, Shilpa is seen getting into her private jet as she looks back and poses for a final time. She writes in the caption, ‘I’m on my way.’ The actress also hilariously shares a picture with a few pigeons while stating that she is traveling home with them. Meanwhile, it is not sure whether the rest of the cast has completed the shoot.

Talking about Hungama 2, it happens to be a sequel of the 2003 movie of the same name featuring Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Akshaye Khanna, and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. Apart from Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the sequel also features Meezan Jaaferi, Pranitha Shubhash, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The first look poster of the comedy-drama has already been unveiled on social media. It has been directed by Priyadarshan who had also helmed the previous one.

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Instagram

