Shilpa Shetty Kundra drops teaser of Nikamma’s title track; Song releases tomorrow

Sabbir Khan’s directorial Nikamma, starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia is going to release on 17th June 2022. It is an official remake of the 2017 Telugu film titled MCA – Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani. The film is already buzzing and to keep the buzz alive, the makers of the film have decided to release the title track of their film tomorrow. The film is a bit of a contrast for Abhimanyu Dassani, who was previously seen in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

The teaser of the song from Nikamma was shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Instagram. Her Instagram post read, “Aaj ka #MondayMotivation hai thoda hatke, No better way to feel happier, Get ready with your dancing shoes, To groove to the latest #NikammaTitleTrack! The song is coming out tomorrow. Stay tuned. #NikammaFilm in cinemas on 17th June 2022.” The teaser looks very exciting as we get to see Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia groove to the peppy dance number. The dance steps are very energetic and the trio is able to set the screen on fire with their energy. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shirley Setia look glamorous in their shimmering pink dresses. Abhimanyu Dassani is seen sporting a red leather jacket and denim jeans and he looks dashing. They are accompanied by a dozen background dancers wearing white and silver outfits.

The song will release on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel tomorrow. Releasing the song on Zee Music Company will help the song get good traction since it has great penetration in the heartland of India. The groovy dance number is sure to get the listeners hooked and may well emerge as a party favourite in the days to come. The success of the song will aid the film get a good opening as it releases in less than a month’s time, that is on June 17th, 2022, in theatres.

Both Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia seem to be promising newcomers who are set to win over viewers with their movie Nikamma. We wish everyone associated with Nikamma all the very best.

