Shilpa Shetty Kundra fulfills mom-to-be Alia Bhatt’s midnight cravings with a ‘yummy’ pizza; SEE PIC

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and hubby Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon embrace parenthood, are busy promoting Brahmastra with full force nowadays. The film is clearly a success as it has earned over Rs 300 crores at the box office globally. Amidst ongoing high-scale promotions of the film by the lead actors of the film, the Raazi actor makes sure to maintain a proper diet. However, today is an exception to her regular days as Alia Bhatt has opted to go for a cheat meal. And guess who fulfilled Alia’s midnight cravings? No, it is not Ranbir Kapoor. It is Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who sent her a yummy-licious pizza at her home at midnight.

Thanking Shilpa for the same, Alia wrote, “Thank you my dearest @theshilpashetty for this yummy yummy pizza…best I have eaten!!!!!” Reacting to Alia’s Instagram story, Shilpa Shetty thanked her and wrote, “So glad you liked it. More coming soon. Enjoy @aliabhatt” with a heart emoji.