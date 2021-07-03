Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets her second dose of COVID 19 vaccine; Encourages fans to get vaccinated at earliest

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is gearing up for the release of Hungama 2, is now fully vaccinated against COVID 19.

Kundra has been one of the actresses in Bollywood who is quite active on social media. The actress is often seen sharing workout videos on her Instagram account along with updates about her upcoming projects. Needless to say, each of her Instagram posts is a thing among the fans. And while Shilpa enjoys a massive fan following on social media, she is often seen spreading awareness about the COVID 19 pandemic and urges fans to follow the protocols to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Shilpa is once again making the headlines as she is now fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. The actress has shared a video on Instagram wherein she confirmed getting her second dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. In the caption, Shilpa encouraged her fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible. She wrote, “Pehle vaccine ka dose lo, Phir pose karo ~ Done with my second vaccination dose today. Please book your appointments and get vaccinated at the earliest. “

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s post about getting fully vaccinated:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in Priyadarshan’s much awaited Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. The movie, which marks Shilpa’s first collaboration with Meezan, happens to be among the much anticipated release of the year. The makers had recently unveiled the trailer of the movie and announced that Hungama 2 will be having an OTT release on July 23 this year.

