Shilpa Shetty Kundra & husband pledge to donate Rs 21 lakh to PM Relief Fund for fighting Coronavirus

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra have pledged to donate Rs 21 lakh for the PM Relief Fund for fighting Coronavirus. Check out her tweet.

The Coronavirus pandemic is for real and by now every country around the world has been adversely affected by its deadly effects. India is no less in this regard and by now has witnessed 900+ COVID-19 cases which is quite scary. In the midst of all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country to curb the situation. But there is no denial about the fact that the country has been affected a lot.

The good news here is that few generous celebs from the entertainment industry have come forward to help the country in crisis. Kundra also happens to be one of them. The actress and her husband Raj Kundra have pledged to donate Rs 21 lakh to the PM Relief Fund for fighting against the Coronavirus outbreak. She has mentioned this on her official social media handles. She writes, “Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s tweet below:

For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit.TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation.#IndiaFightsCorona PMOIndia https://t.co/A0p2sAbGs8 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (TheShilpaShetty) March 29, 2020

On the work front, Shilpa will be making a comeback to films after a long gap with Nikamma. It also features Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia, Deepraj Rana and others in pivotal roles. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Shirley Setia. It has been directed by Sabbir Khan and is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2020. Shilpa is also going to be part of another upcoming film, Hungama 2.

