Shilpa Shetty Kundra reflects on humble fashion beginnings; rates her style minus two

Today, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra serves as an inspiration to many in the realms of fashion and style. However, it may come as a surprise that she didn't always have the fashion-forward image she now boasts. In a conversation with The Times of India, Shilpa candidly discussed her modest fashion beginnings. When she embarked on her acting career, her fashion choices were, in her own words, rather cringe-worthy.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra rates her early fashion sense as a minus two

During a recent conversation, Shilpa Shetty Kundra humorously rated her fashion sense from her early acting days as a zero and then amended it to a minus two. The actress also gave her on-screen looks two thumbs down.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a funny anecdote. It goes back to her role in Baazigar when she confidently donned a polka dot frilled dress, inspired by a Norma Kamali design. Keep in mind, this was a time before stylists were the norm, and they had to DIY their outfits. Fast forward to today, and the Sukhee actress can't help but chuckle at her past self, wondering what she was thinking back then.

When it comes to her on-screen appearances, Shilpa Shetty Kundra pointed out that she felt her best in certain films. Dhadkan showcased her in a classic and timeless look that she particularly cherishes. She also mentioned feeling good about her appearance in Life In A... Metro.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's work front

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's most recent ventures in the film world include the 2022 action-comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan and co-starring Abhimanyu Dasani. The storyline revolves around a lazy slacker who finds himself compelled to join forces with his diligent sister-in-law to confront a common adversary.

Additionally, she graced the screen in the recently released Sukhee, where she shares the spotlight with Amit Sadh and Kusha Kapila. In the movie, Shilpa embraces the role of a Punjabi housewife embarking on a journey to Delhi with her friends for a school reunion, two decades in the making.

For her next on-screen appearance, Shilpa is set to be part of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Kriti Sanon's National Award win by binging on chocolate cake: 'Onwards and upwards’