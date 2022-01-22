Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals the first thing she does on sets, continues with her 'gratitude' series; PICS

There are so many things in our life that we often take for granted. However, expressing gratitude for them certainly is a way to send out good vibes to the universe. Speaking of this, Shilpa Shetty Kundra kicked off a 'gratitude' series in 2022 and every week, she has been sharing with her fans details of what she is grateful for. On Saturday, Shilpa continued with it and shared a special post related to her work as an actor and judge.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a couple of photos from the sets of her shooting. With it, she revealed the first thing she does when she reaches the sets of her shoot. In the photos that Shilpa shared, she is seen posing with the camera as well as bowing down before the stage. The Hungama 2 actress shared that she touches the camera and expresses gratitude for it. Sharing the photos, Shilpa wrote, "The first thing I do when I reach the sets is touch the camera and show gratitude for the work I have and for the ability to do what I love the most."

Have a look:

Lately, Shilpa has been supporting her sister Shamita Shetty, who is inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress has been rooting for her sister to win the show.

On the work front, Shilpa made her comeback last year in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Shubhash. She is currently on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badhshah and Manoj Muntashir.

