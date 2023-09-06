Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals how husband Raj Kundra convinced her to do Sukhee: 'Iss film ko zaroor karo'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the finest actresses in the entertainment industry. Debuting in the 1990s, she carved a niche for herself after appearing in some successful films like Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Dhadkan among others. Later on, she took a hiatus from the lights-camera-action world and went abroad. Now, the actress-entrepreneur is gearing up for the release of her next venture Sukhee. The trailer of the film was released on September 6. During the trailer launch event, Shilpa Shetty revealed how her husband Raj Kundra convinced her to do Sukhee. She also spoke about how she was not in a good state of mind when the film was offered to her.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals how her husband Raj Kundra convinced her to do Sukhee

During the trailer launch event on September 6, Shilpa Shetty Kundra spoke at length on many aspects of the film Sukhee and revealed it was her husband Raj Kundra who convinced her to do the film.

The actress said that she was not in a "good state of mind" when Sukhee was first offered to her. Shilpa shared, "I wasn't in a good state of mindset when the film was first offered. I had even suggested some names to the producer. But unhone than liya tha ke Sukhee ka character mere sath hi karni hai. He waited for 8 months and adjusted every step of the way. And that gave me so much confidence."

Revealing how her husband convinced her to do Sukhee, the actress continued, "The person who convinced me to do this film was my husband. Baki tum Karo na karo, iss film ko zaroor Karo. That journey of 8 months was because of him. He said hun sab mein ek Sukhee hai. Hum sabke dreaml hai, hum sab sapne ko marte hai ek dusro ke liye. Hamare family conditioning aise Kiya Gaya hai ke apne bare me Kam aur dusre bare me zyada eoche. Aur yeh kuch time bad normal sa lagne lagta Hain. Toh iss film mein uss subject ko bahut acchi tarah se pesh Kiya Gaya Hain."

About Sukhee

Sukhee is helmed by Sonal Joshi and written by Joshi, Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit. It stars Shilpa Shetty, social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal.

Meanwhile, Sukhee is scheduled to release in theaters on September 22.

ALSO READ: Sukhee Trailer OUT: Shilpa Shetty goes 'Beparwah' in this slice-of-life comedy film