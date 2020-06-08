Shilpa Shetty Kundra rings her 45th birthday with daughter Samisha & family; Shares pics from the celebration

As Shilpa Shetty turned 45 today, she celebrated her special day with her family and expressed gratitude towards fans for their best wishes.

Kundra is a happy bird today as she turned a year older. And while it was a quarantine birthday for the actress in wake of COVID 19 outbreak in social media, the Dhadkan actress’ family did make sure to make the day special for the birthday girl. Not just Shilpa’s family penned heartwarming messages for her on social media, they also made special arrangements for her big day. Yes! The actress celebrated her birthday with her family including her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Shilpa shared beautiful pictures of her 45th birthday celebration on Instagram. The first picture featured the birthday girl who was holding her little princess along with husband Raj Kundra playing with Samisha while their son Viaan was cutting the yummy chocolate cake. The second picture featured the birthday girl posing happily with her entire family including Raj, Viaan, sister Shamita Shetty, her mother and mother in law as she cut her second cake which was baked by her husband. In the caption, Shilpa expressed her gratitude towards her fans for sending her best wishes on her special day.

“Yaaay! My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world , @rajkundra9 ,family by my side ( the rest on a video call )and all the love, wishes and blessings pouring in from all over the world. Feeling a surge of love and gratitude.. Thaaankyouuuuu all sooooo much,” Shilpa wrote, in the caption.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s birthday celebration:

Talking about the work front, Shilpa will soon be making her comeback on the silver screen after 13 years. The actress has two interesting movies in her kitty at the moment including Nikamma and Hungama 2.

Also Read: Shamita Shetty shares beautiful video on Shilpa Shetty’s birthday; Says ‘Thank you for always having my back'

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×