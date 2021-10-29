Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s UNSEEN PIC with Sridevi will make you miss the beautiful Hawa Hawai girl

Shilpa Shetty is one B’Town celebrity who is quite active on social media. Apart from her acts in films, and stints as a reality show judge, Shilpa has been acing her social media game as well. She often takes to her official Instagram handle and treats fans to glimpses of her life, both personal and professional. Fans swoon over her lively, goofy, and bubbly personality and beautiful looks. A few hours back, Shilpa took to Instagram yet again, and shared a lovely unseen picture with her favorite actress, none other than the stunning Sridevi.

On Thursday night, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram stories and had a session of AMA or, ‘Ask Me Anything’ on the photo-blogging app, where fans asked the actress several interesting questions, and she answered. One such question among others was when a fan asked Shilpa, “Your favourite actor”. Replying to the question, Shilpa shared a precious, unseen photograph featuring herself with the legendary Sridevi. The picture was definitely a past from the blast. Both Sridevi and Shilpa can be seen embracing each other, as they smile brightly at the camera. Sharing this snapshot from the past, Shilpa wrote, “#Always”.

It has been over three years since the sudden and tragic demise of the beautiful Sridevi, which left the entire country in a state of shock and mourning. The Hawa Hawai girl has been a source of inspiration to many Bollywood celebs, while many others admit to having a crush on her. It is no surprise that Shilpa’s favorite actress is none other than the Sadma actress.

