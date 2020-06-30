  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she is enjoying the 'precious time’ with her son and newborn daughter

Shilpa Shetty Kundra finds the current time of staying home precious as she can spend many more moments with her son Viaan and her newborn daughter Samisha, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in February.
3548 reads Mumbai
NewsShilpa Shetty Kundra says she is enjoying the 'precious time’ with her son and newborn daughter
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
"I couldn't have timed it better. It's God's grace, it worked perfectly in my scheme of things. This time is so precious with my son and with my newborn. I can only be thankful and have utmost gratitude for the way things have panned out," Shilpa told IANS. However, she shared that despite being caught up with work she ensures that she makes time for her family. "Despite being busy, I would still make time for family, but not like this. I just feel that it's really what I wanted so badly and I feel in a way I manifested it," she said.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

What has this pandemic taught Shilpa? "The universe knows how to reset, to teach us patience and value for what we have. Hope we learn from this experience and come out stronger," she told IANS. On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback as an actress with roles in the upcoming films, "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement