Shilpa Shetty Kundra sends wishes for Janmashtami with a thoughtful quote from Bhagvad Gita

It is the festival Janmashtami today and the nation is taken over by the holy vibe of Lord Krishna’s birthday. In fact, the social media is abuzz with best wishes for the holy festival. Amid this, several celebrities have also taken to social media to extend wishes for Janmashtami. Joining them, Kundra has also sent best wishes to her massive fan following on the holy day. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared pics of Lord Krishna.

In the caption, Shilpa sent best wishes to her fans and wished for everyone’s well being. This isn’t all. The Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge, who is an ardent Lord Krishna lover, also shared a thoughtful quote from Bhagvad Gita. Shilpa wrote, “श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ आप सभी को। बाल गोपाल हम सब पर अपना आशीर्वाद बनाए रखें। “The peace of God is with them whose mind and soul are in harmony, who are free from desire and wrath, who know their own soul.” - The Bhagavad Gita. #Janmashtami #ShriKrishnaJanmashtami #gratitude #blessed”.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s post for Janmashtami:

To note, Shilpa has been the talk of the town ever since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with an adult film racket case. While the actress was keeping a low profile for a while, she recently resumed the shooting for Super Dancer Chapter 4 wherein she is seen as a judge with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Talking about her return to the show, Anurag said, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it”.

