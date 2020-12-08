Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares series of upside down PHOTOS & leaves netizens scratching their heads; Take a look

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been on a spree of sharing upside-down photos on her Instagram handle. The Nikamma star has been leaving everyone confused with her latest posts as fans wonder if there is any glitch with her Instagram handle.

Actress Kundra is one star who has managed to leave fans in awe of her style as well as her commitment to fitness. After having been on a break from films for a bit, Shilpa is gearing up for her return on screen with films like Nikamma and Hungama 2. However, more recently, she is making headlines for her upside-down Instagram posts. Off late, Shilpa has been posting photos on Instagram that appear to be upside-down. Seeing them in this way has surely left fans dazed.

Even today, Shilpa shared a gorgeous photo of herself as she lounged at home on her balcony. Clad in a printed outfit, Shilpa looked pretty in the photo. However, the fact that the photo was upside down, left each one of her fans confused. Many wondered if there is an Instagram glitch with her account. Others even related it to Shilpa's upcoming projects. It all began a few days ago when Shilpa shared an upside-down photo while posing with a cake.

Since then, she has uploaded 3 photos and all are upside down. With so much confusion, fans can only hope that the gorgeous star puts an end to the mystery of her upside-down Instagram posts soon.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's photos:

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dassani followed by 'Hungama 2' with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. The shoot of her also took her to the hills in Manali a few months ago and Shilpa treated fans with stunning photos from the gorgeous locations.

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

