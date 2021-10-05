Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares words of wisdom about not giving up in life: Be proud of how far you’ve made it

Kundra, who is quite active on social media, is often seen treating her fans with stunning pics from the sets along with dishing out major fitness vibes. Besides, Shilpa wins hearts with her thoughtful posts as well which serve as a perfect motivation factor to everyone. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shilpa has once again shared a thoughtful post about not giving up in life and feel proud about themselves and their journey.

She shared a poster with a quote that read as, “You may not be there yet, but you are closer than you were yesterday”. The captioned it as, “Every step that you take - whether big or small - towards achieving your goals helps you get closer to your dreams. Don’t get discouraged, disheartened, or impatient about how far you need to go. Be proud of how far you’ve made it. Keep pushing yourself to do better than you did yesterday. With consistency and dedication, you will surpass your goals and achieve milestones you never thought were possible. Go for it! #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #happiness #willpower #success #ConsistencyIsKey #staystrong #dedication #goals #milestones”.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s post:

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been rooting for her sister Shamita Shetty who has recently entered Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. Sharing a boomerang video on Instagram, the Hungama 2 actress wrote, “All the bestest, Tunki… my li’l boss lady! The only consolation is I will see you more now, albeit on TV. Will missssssss you, Missy”.